Azerbaijan Banks Association, AzFina identify areas for joint activity
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:
The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Association of Financial Technologies (AzFina) identified areas for joint activity, Trend reports referring to ABA.
According to ABA, the parties plan to develop cooperation in the field of digital financial services, ensuring the most secure digital payment ecosystem, as well as in a number of other areas.
At the meeting, the parties considered new opportunities and upcoming challenges of interest to the members of both associations.
The meeting of the leadership of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and the Association of Financial Technologies took place on July 29, 2021.
---
