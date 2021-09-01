Azerbaijan sets new requirements for vegetable seeds import (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan has set requirements for 23 countries, to remove vegetable seeds exported to Azerbaijan from viral and bacteriological diseases, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said, Trend reports.

Tahmazli noted that the spread of diseases of viral and bacteriological origin, which are dangerous for plants, is being observed in the world.

“Therefore, a number of countries are tightening import requirements, and in some cases a ban is imposed on the import of products. Necessary measures are being taken in this direction in Azerbaijan. A system of control over pesticides and agrochemicals is also being created, measures are being tightened and control over their circulation and use is strengthened,” Tahmazli said.