Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to start exporting products abroad through e-commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 02

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will be able to export domestically produced products to foreign markets through e-commerce, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the ministry, the government provides comprehensive support to local businesses in order to expand the geography of sales markets for Azerbaijani products, promote the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand, and organize specialized fairs and exhibitions both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

The ministry said that the trade missions of Azerbaijan abroad are carrying out activities to support domestic entrepreneurs engaged in the export of local products.

"In order to expand the sales opportunities for entrepreneurs, with the support of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Business (SME) of Azerbaijan, an online trade portal www.kobmarket.az was developed. According to the latest data, 55 online stores have already been created on the portal and more than 700 products have been posted. Registration on the portal allows entrepreneurs to expand their sales opportunities in the shortest possible time, as well as open an online store," the ministry said.

The ministry added kobmarket.az has a unified and secure payment system, as well as its own delivery service.

---

