Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery plans to fully supply An-2 aircraft with domestic fuel

On the basis of the request of the Türkmenhowaýollary (Turkmen Airlines) Agency, the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries carries out measures to produce aviation gasoline imported for the An-2 plane, Shahym Abdrahmanov, the Vice-Premier supervising Turkmenistan’s fuel and energy sector, told in his report to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the online meeting of Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

To this end, a high-octane gasoline component was produced at the TCOR’s plant for obtaining a high-octane additive for automobile fuel from liquefied gas, according to the report.

The Vice-Premier said the Türkmenstandartlary (Turkmen Standards) Main State Service registered the additive with a corresponding certificate.

Turkmenbashi refinery plans to fully supply the An-2 aircraft with domestic fuel, which are widely used in Turkmenistan’s agricultural industry, as well as export it to the countries of the region.

Having approved the work carried out in this area, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the need for the progressive comprehensive development of the fuel and energy complex as the leading locomotive of the national economy. In this context, the Turkmen Leader pointed out the importance of further diversifying the oil and gas sector and increasing the production of import-substituting products that are in high demand in the country and abroad.

The TCOR, located in Turkmenistan’s western velayat of Balkan, is the country’s largest enterprise. In terms of its scale, it is comparable to the leading oil refining concerns.

In July, the refinery announced that it started the production of Jet A-1 aviation fuel, the European analogue of aviation kerosene presently under production at the refinery – TC-1.