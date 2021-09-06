Recreation fees in Azerbaijan's districts falling, as summer season ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Prices in hotels and recreation centers in districts of Azerbaijan have decreased by 30 percent, Azerbaijani tourism expert Jeyhun Ashirov said, Trend reports.

According to the expert, the decrease in activity in the tourism sector was caused by the requirement for visitors to have a COVID passport starting from September 1.

“But if the number of vaccinated people increases, activity in this area may grow,” he said.

“Moreover, the end of the summer season and a decrease in the number of tourists also led to the decline in prices. Therefore, hotels and recreation centers in the districts of Azerbaijan offer various discount campaigns,” said the expert.