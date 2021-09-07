Azerbaijan looks forward to boosting fruit exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The export of fruits from Azerbaijan is planned to be increased to 70 percent by 2025 percent, Director of the Agrarian Research Center Firdovsi Fikratzade said, Trend reports.

According to the director, the expansion of the category of products subject to subsidies contributes to an increase in its production and subsequently exports.

“The new decision of the agrarian center on subsidizing sowings will further help increase the export of agricultural products,” Valiyev said.

Sowing subsidies will not be paid to those entrepreneurs who did not include the results of agrochemical soil analysis in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) when sending a declaration on sowing.

