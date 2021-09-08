Azerbaijan participated at China International Trade in Services Exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7 in Beijing.

Over 2,400 companies took part in the exhibition, where 153 countries and 26 international organizations were represented, Trend reports via Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Information about the favorable business and investment environment in the country was presented at the Azerbaijani exhibition stand, alongside the transport and transit potential and tourist resources.

The visitors were informed in detail about the Alat Free Economic Zone and industrial parks of the country.

Competitive food products and agricultural products presented under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand were met with great interest at the event.