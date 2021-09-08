Azerbaijan's economic growth is projected at 4.6% this year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Trend:
Economic growth of 4.6% is forecast in Azerbaijan by the end of 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Finance.
According to forecast, GDP of Azerbaijan will increase by 4% in 2022.
Over the seven months of this year, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 2.7%.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
NATO stands ready to enhance support to Georgia in building resilience against hybrid threats - official
Proposals made to build new reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister (Exclusive)
EBRD to boost resilience of Kazakhstan's regional distribution company to future foreign-exchange risks