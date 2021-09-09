Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan keen to boost transit of goods along int'l corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9

Trend:

During a meeting held between Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov on September 9 in Azerbaijan’s Baku, it was noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are planning to increase the transit of goods along international corridors, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, in the course of the meeting, the ministers stressed the importance of unifying tariffs for the transportation of goods and synchronizing customs procedures.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport and information and communication technologies.

