Turkey says meeting of Turkic Council in Baku - big step for mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

The holding of the 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku is an important step for mutual investments, the Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

The Chamber noted that the Turkic-speaking states have a favorable investment environment.

"The Baku meeting will strengthen the existing great interest of Turkish investors in Azerbaijan. The victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Second Karabakh War created a new investment environment in the liberated territories (from Armenian occupation)," the message said.

Turkish companies are interested in participating in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as in increasing the volume of investments in the fraternal country, said the chamber.

Moreover, Turkey is interested in more companies with Azerbaijani investments on its territory, the message noted.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed that the number of Azerbaijani companies operating in Turkey has increased.

“According to statistics, 136 companies with Azerbaijani capital were created in Turkey from January through July 2021, which is 77 companies more compared to the same period of 2020,” the report said.

Most companies with Azerbaijani capital are opening in Istanbul, and 148 companies with Azerbaijani capital were registered in Turkey in 2020.

The 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the Turkic Council countries is being held in Baku.

The meeting is chaired by Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey.