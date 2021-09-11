Azerbaijan discussing issue of benefits for future Aghdam industrial park

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept.11

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam industrial park will be provided with benefits differing from other parks, director of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC Elshad Nuriyev told Trend on Sept.11.

"True, this is still in the project. At present, the issues of providing long-term benefits, exemption from tax and customs duties are being discussed," Nuriyev said.

According to him, the Aghdam industrial park is planned to be developed in stages.

"It will develop in two stages: at the first there will be prepared an area of ​​76 hectares, and at the second - the rest of the territory. The future park area is located in a strategic zone due to its closeness to the railway station and the highway," he added.

On May 28, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Aghdam industrial park In order to organize the activities of the Agdam industrial park and create infrastructure on its territory (electricity and heating, gas, water, sewage, communications, transport, fire protection, industrial facilities, administrative, social and other infrastructure facilities) through funds envisaged in the 2021 state budget of Azerbaijan for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Ministry of Economy was initially allocated 500,000 manat ($294,120).

Measures for the organization, management and development of the Aghdam industrial park are carried out by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.