Commercial property prices in Azerbaijani capital rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Prices for the sale and rental of commercial properties in Baku increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Azerbaijani MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert Nusrat Ibrahimov told Trend.

He said prices for commercial properties in the Azerbaijani capital in August 2021 rose from 3,293 to 3,298 manat ($1,937-1,940).

Accordingly, prices for commercial properties in August 2021 increased by 0.15 percent as compared to July 2021, and by 11.57 percent compared to August 2020.

“At the same time, rental prices for commercial properties have also increased. The rent per square meter increased from 18 to 18.05 manat ($10.58-$10.61), that is, by 0.17 percent in monthly terms. On annual basis, rental prices for commercial properties grew by 14.2 percent,” Ibrahimov added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ElchinMehdiyev