Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group develop roadmap on digital transformation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

A roadmap of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on digital transformation has been developed, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry held a meeting with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Digital Transformation Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Ali Taha Koc.

Issues of implementing the concept of digital transformation of Azerbaijan, cybersecurity, personal data protection, the "government cloud", as well as other issues of upcoming cooperation were discussed.

The "Roadmap of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on Digital Transformation between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and the Digital Transformation Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration" was signed.

The main tasks of cooperation based on the roadmap are the development of human resources, the formation, and the implementation of a policy in the field of digital transformation.

The issue of creating a working group was agreed upon at a meeting between the parties in Turkey in February 2021. During the subsequent meetings, the main areas of cooperation were identified and the details of the development of the roadmap were agreed upon.