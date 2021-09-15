Discussions on macroeconomic forecasts continue – Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

After the publication of the "Macro-fiscal framework for 2022-2025 and preliminary indicators of the consolidated and state budgets for 2022" on the official website of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, numerous requests are received from the media in connection with the sources of growth of state budget revenues in 2021, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the requirements of the legislation, information on the parameters of the draft state and consolidated budgets for 2022-2025, as well as macroeconomic forecasts for this period should be disclosed for public discussion before they are submitted to the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

According to the current practice, before the publication of the document, the main economic indicators are coordinated with the relevant state bodies, including the Ministry of Economy. This practice was also used over previous years.

The discussions of the main parameters of the document were held this year. However, some indicators, including state budget revenues, have not yet been agreed. The document is preliminary in nature, and the discussions with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant structures will be prolonged in the coming days.