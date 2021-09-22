State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Samir Ali - Trend:

An alternative road to Baku can be built from Sumgayit, Anar Najafli, spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend on Sept.22.

According to Najafli, measures are being taken to eliminate traffic congestion on the Baku-Sumgayit road at the entrance to the capital.

"There is a plan for the construction of an alternative road from Sumgayit to Baku. For this, it’s proposed to build a highway from the Baku Internation Bus Terminal Complex towards the capital's Sharifzade Street and further towards the "January 20" circular traffic intersection. If the proposal is accepted, an automobile tunnel will be built on this territory," he said.

In this regard, the agency prepared and submitted proposals, which haven’t yet been approved, to the relevant structures, added the spokesperson.