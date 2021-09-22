Working group on energy supply in Azerbaijani liberated lands holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The working group on the energy supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve the issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, held a video conference meeting, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

The issues related to the implementation of the tasks and instructions by the Working Group arising as a result of the meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on September 16 were discussed at the meeting.

The implementation of measures to restore the energy infrastructure in the relevant territories and the implementation of the decisions made during the period since the recent meeting of the Working Group were considered and the next steps were outlined.

The members of the Working Group assessed the information in such spheres as the construction of transmission and distribution power lines, the construction of appropriate substations, the design of a gas transportation system in certain areas, heat supply, etc., and answered the questions.