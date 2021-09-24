Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers approves state and consolidated draft budgets for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved the state and consolidated draft budgets of Azerbaijan for 2022, Trend reports on Sept. 24.
The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
"The state and consolidated draft budgets of Azerbaijan for 2022 and indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years" and "Concept and forecast indicators of economic and social development of Azerbaijan for 2022 and the next three years" were approved in accordance with the decision.
These projects, together with other documents stipulated in the law "On the budgetary system", will be presented to the Azerbaijani president.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO)
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
By the end of the year, we will fully provide all the liberated territories with energy - President Aliyev
If Armenia accepted plan I proposed, then defeat would not have been so humiliating for them - Azerbaijan's president
We started purchasing unmanned aerial vehicles long time ago, more than 10 years - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Russian influential “Natsionalnaya oborona” magazine (PHOTO)