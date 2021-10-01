Baku Metro starts overhauling new-generation railcars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC began to overhaul new-generation railcars, the company’s department head Faig Ahmadov said on Oct.1, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, last year, a new-generation train was overhauled for the first time in the depot of the Baku Metro together with employees of the Russian Metrovagonmash company.

"This year, one such train was overhauled by local specialists. The next repair of a new-generation train is scheduled for October," he noted.

The department head also noted that the overhaul of the new-generation cars is carried out after 560,000 kilometers of run.

"During the overhaul, the equipment of the cars is dismantled, cleaned, and then reassembled. Previously, we sent trains abroad for repairs. Now we are repairing them in our depot," added Ahmadov.