Work on increasing wages, pensions and benefits begins - Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.16

Trend:

Work on the preparation of relevant proposals by the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to reflect the tasks arising from the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On additional measures in the field of protecting the social welfare of the population" of October 16, 2021 in the state budget of 2022 has begun, the Ministry of Finance said, Trend reports.

It is noted that in this regard, the revenues and expenditures of the state budget for 2022 are considered, as well as issues related to the creation of financial support to increase wages, labor pensions and social benefits, scholarships and other social benefits.

Preparation of proposals, which will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers as soon as possible for submission to the draft budget has begun.