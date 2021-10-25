Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service expanding use of electronic signature

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is expanding the use of electronic signatures by entrepreneurs, Trend reports with reference to the STS.

"Certain taxpayer service centers have already established confirmation of certain types of applications and forms of documents using digital signatures," the STS said.

In addition, it is reported that documents in PDF format must be prepared and signed in advance in the appropriate order.

"The implementation of this project will lead to a reduction in the time spent by entrepreneurs on drawing up applications in paper form. It will also allow servicing a larger number of taxpayers and significantly reduce paperwork," the STS said.

It is noted that the tax service of Azerbaijan will continue to implement solutions in the country that contribute to the development of entrepreneurship and digitalization of the economy.

