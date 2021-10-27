Azerbaijan may increase need criterion next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The amount of the need criterion in Azerbaijan is expected to be 200 manat ($117.6), Trend reports citing the draft law ‘On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022.

The bill has already been submitted to the Parliament of Azerbaijan, and it is planned to discuss it at plenary sessions.

For 2021, the need criterion was set at 170 manat ($100).