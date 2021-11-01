Azerbaijani MPs propose to change amount of state duty for registering mobile devices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Proposals have been made to revise amount of state duty for registration of mobile devices in Azerbaijan within amendment to the law “On state duty”, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of committee for economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, being held at Azerbaijan’s parliament.

In accordance with the amendment, if the market price of a mobile device is up to $100, then for its registration there will be charged a state duty of 30 manat ($17.6); if the price varies from $101 to $200 - 50 manat ($29.4); from $201 to $400 - 60 manat ($35.3); from $401 to $700 - 70 manat ($41.1); from $701 to $1,000 - 100 manat ($58.8); and if the price exceeds $1,001 - 150 manat ($88.2).