Azerbaijan preparing draft action plan for 2022 in several sectors of economy

Economy 1 November 2021 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is preparing a draft Action Plan of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Working Group on Foreign Trade and Trade Tariffs for 2022, Trend reports on Nov. 1 citing the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, for this purpose, during the videoconference, proposals submitted by the ministry, the State Customs Committee, the Food Safety Agency, and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the ministry were discussed and a decision was made to start preparing the draft.

Moreover, the parties discussed the work done from January through October of this year to implement the relevant points of the Action Plan for 2021, measures to simplify export-import operations and improve legislation on foreign trade.

During the meeting, presentations were also made on the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan for local and foreign investors, and an exchange of views on the forthcoming work was held.

The videoconference took place on Oct. 29, 2021.

