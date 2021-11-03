Export data of Polish gasoline to Ukraine by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

A subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SOCAR Energy Ukraine in October 2021 supplied 4,800 tons of gasoline produced by the Polish Orlen oil refinery to Ukraine, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to the information, during the reporting period, Ukraine increased the export of gasoline to 123,700 tons, which is 29 percent (95,800 tons) more than in October last year and five percent more than in September this year (118,000 tons).

It is noted that the main increase in October 2021 fell on supplies from Belarus. In particular, Belarusian refineries sent 106,500 tons of gasoline to Ukraine, which is 39 percent more than a year earlier.

Following the results of 10M2021, 1.048 million tons of gasoline were supplied to Ukraine, which is 16.4 percent more than in the same period last year.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine was established in December 2009. The main activity of the company is wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products, wholesale of natural gas and aviation fuel.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine's revenues in 2020 amounted to 832.058 million manats ($489.4 million). SOCAR's investments in Ukraine at the end of last year were estimated at $300 million.