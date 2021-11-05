Proposal made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

A proposal has been made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan in 2022 from 250 to 300 manats ($147.12 - $176.55), Trend reports on Nov. 5.

This is reflected in the amendment for the bill “on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022”.

The bill has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (parliament) and will be discussed at meetings of parliamentary committees.