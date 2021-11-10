Azerbaijan projects average monthly salary in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan in 2022 is projected at 807 manats ($474.92), Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the discussion of the bill "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

According to Jabbarov, the real growth rates of the average monthly wages next year are projected at 4.7 percent.

"I would like to assure that the implementation of the new strategy will lead to new changes in the economy. The next five years will be the main period for the reintegration of the districts liberated from the occupation into the economy of Azerbaijan," he said.