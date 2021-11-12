Azerbaijan eyes increasing salary of law enforcement officers working in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to increase the salaries of law enforcement officers working in the liberated territories in Azerbaijan, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a joint meeting of the committees of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health and culture during regular discussions of the draft state budget for 2022, Trend reports.

Sharifov noted that restoration and reconstruction work is proceeding at a rapid pace on the liberated lands.

He also said that expenditure on defense and security in the draft state budget is prioritized.

"It is planned to increase the salaries of law enforcement officers serving in the liberated territories. In the area of ​​defense expenditure, attention is also paid to improving the living conditions of servicemen," Sharifov said.