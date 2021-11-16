Azerbaijani finance minister talks expenditures from state budget to be provided for defense, security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some 15 percent of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures for 2022 are planned to be provided for defense and security, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during discussions on the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 16.

According to Sharifov, it is planned to allocate 4.490 billion manats ($2.6 billion) for defense and security expenditures next year.

He also noted that 35 million manats ($20.6 million) is planned to be allocated to improve the living conditions of servicemen.