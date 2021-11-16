Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks exchange rate of national currency against US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The exchange rate of the national currency against the US dollar in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2021 has remained unchanged, the Chairman of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov said during the discussion of the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports on Nov. 16.

According to Rustamov, the monetary base has grown in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year.

He also noted that the volume of currency sold at auctions is expected to grow by the end of 2021.