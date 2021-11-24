Azerbaijani parliament approves amendment to law in connection with purchase, sale of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A new rule is being established in Azerbaijan in connection with the purchase and sale of cars, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

The mentioned amendment to the law "On non-cash payments" was discussed today at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, the purchase and sale of cars in Azerbaijan will be carried out only by bank transfer.

It is noted that the amendment to the law was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.