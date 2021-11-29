Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increases in 10M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by $5.2 billion or 24.67 percent from $21 billion to $26.2 billion from January through October 2021 compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports citing a report from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Some $16.8 billion accounted for export in the structure of foreign trade turnover from January through October 2021, which is by $4.6 billion (37.7 percent) more than from January through October 2020.

The share of export in foreign trade turnover amounted to 64.35 percent compared to 58.25 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's import increased on an annualized basis by $566 million or 6.45 percent from $8.8 billion to $9.3 billion from January through October 2021.

The share of import in foreign trade turnover amounted to 35.65 percent compared to 41.75 percent from January through October 2020.

As a result, the foreign trade balance, remaining positive, on an annualized basis increased by $4.04 billion or 116.8 percent up to $7.5 billion from January through October 2021 compared to $3.5 billion from January through October 2020.

