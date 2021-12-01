Construction and installation work under completion at Khojasan metro station (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
Construction and installation work is being completed at the metro station, which is being built on the territory of the electric depot in Baku's Khojasan settlement.
will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Latest
Implementation of North-South Int’l transport Corridor intensifies Azerbaijan-Iran relations - analysis
Azerbaijan holds farewell ceremony for servicemen who died in military helicopter crash (PHOTO/VIDEO)
First President of Kazakhstan expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev over deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen as result of helicopter crash
Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from fatal helicopter crash, handed over to their relatives (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service