Economy 2 December 2021 19:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan considers it acceptable to continue OPEC+ plan to increase oil production volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan agreed to the decision to increase daily oil production volume by 400,000 barrels in January 2022 made at the 23rd meeting of the ministers of the member-states and non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Will be updated

