Value of Azerbaijan's export to US surges for 10M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the US declined from January through October 2021, Trend reports citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

According to the SCC, this figure totaled $426.5 million, down by $158.7 million (almost 37.21 percent) compared to the first 10 months of 2020.

Azerbaijani exports to the US from January through October this year amounted to $60.7 million (an increase of 2.4 times on annual basis), and imports from the US - $365.7 million (a decrease of 35.5 percent), the committee said.

Meanwhile, the share of exports of non-oil products to the US amounted to 0.36 percent of the total Azerbaijani exports of non-oil products, and imports – 3.92 percent.

Totally, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $26.1 billion. Of these, over $16.8 billion (64.56 percent) accounted for exports, and more than $9.3 billion (35.44 percent) - imports.

The balance of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan, remaining positive, increased by 2.2 times on annual basis - up to 7.5 billion manat ($4.4 billion), while in 10M2020, the foreign trade surplus amounted to over $3.4 billion.

