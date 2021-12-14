Successful co-op with Georgia supported by economic projects – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
Successful bilateral cooperation with Georgia is supported by numerous economic projects, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said in a Tweet, Trend reports.
"At a meeting with the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava we discussed the expansion of trade ties and mutual investment," Jabbarov said.
