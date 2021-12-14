Azerbaijan - leader in COVID-19 vaccination in region - ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is the leader among other countries of the South Caucasus and compared to the Central Asian countries in terms of the share of vaccinated people against COVID-19, Trend reports on Dec. 14, citing a report from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to the information, as of December 2, the share of the vaccinated population in the country exceeded 50 percent.

The country is followed by Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Tajikistan. The lowest rates of vaccination in the region are in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

The vaccination process in Azerbaijan began on January 18, 2021.