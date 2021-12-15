Azerbaijan, Georgia talk issues of expanding co-op in transport

Economy 15 December 2021 11:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Georgia talk issues of expanding co-op in transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava discussed issues of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry.

According to the information, Turnava is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the VI Azerbaijan-Georgian-Turkish business forum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the impact of increasing the capacity of transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia on the development of cargo transportation between the two countries and tariffs used in international cargo transportation.

In addition, the ministers discussed the acceleration of work on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project and changes in the structure of its management, the possibility of attracting additional cargo volumes for transportation via the BTK and the establishment of competitive tariffs.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Seven killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Kalmykia
Seven killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Kalmykia
U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster
U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster
Oil prices slip 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand
Oil prices slip 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways to operate additional flights to Georgia Georgia 12:34
Uzbekistan aims to further develop mutually beneficial partnership with Azerbaijan - embassy counselor Politics 12:32
Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO ready to support co-op with Uzbekistan Business 12:08
Reps of Uzbek companies visit Baku to promote 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand (PHOTO) Business 12:07
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade relations with Uzbekistan developing dynamically - advisor to minister Business 12:06
Iran shares data on exports via South Khorasan Province’s customs Business 12:02
Seven killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Kalmykia Russia 11:59
Azerbaijan to implement projects in liberated territories jointly with FAO Economy 11:48
Azerbaijan holds regular meeting of Working Group on environmental issues in liberated lands Politics 11:42
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy bitumen Tenders 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 11:25
Azerbaijan, Georgia talk issues of expanding co-op in transport Economy 11:22
OPEC reveals Iran's crude oil production for November 2021 Oil&Gas 11:22
Iran's power plants maintaining fuel reserves Oil&Gas 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 15 Georgia 11:17
U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster US 11:14
TAP finalizing studies on hydrogen transportation Oil&Gas 10:59
TAP consortium reveals gas transportation volume Oil&Gas 10:53
Iran’s refineries boost crude oil refining Oil&Gas 10:52
US reveals investments provided for Kazakhstan over 30 years Business 10:46
ADB shares outlook for Georgia’s economic growth Georgia 10:46
Azerbaijan presents proposals for 'smart' dev't of Aghali village in liberated Zangilan Society 10:22
Iranian currency rates for December 15 Finance 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 15 Finance 09:55
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 14 Uzbekistan 09:54
Oil prices slip 1% on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand Oil&Gas 09:40
Azerbaijan reveals state budget funds to support NGOs Economy 09:22
Azerbaijan discloses plan for strategic dev’t of agrarian sector on liberated lands Economy 09:21
Chairman of board of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Fund meets with IDB delegation Society 09:06
France, Russia will support steps to build trust between Yerevan and Baku Politics 08:48
UN calls on US, Iran to return to terms of 2015 nuclear deal Nuclear Program 08:10
Global COVID-19 case count exceeds 270 million — WHO Other News 07:33
Italian gov't to extend coronavirus state of emergency until March 2022 Europe 06:42
Biden: U.S. has ordered enough Pfizer anti-viral pills to treat 10 million Americans US 05:58
President of European Council supports position of Azerbaijan - statement following trilateral meeting Politics 05:17
YouTube says services fixed after disruption affects thousands Other News 05:01
US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive US 04:22
Azerbaijan, Armenia will establish temporary working group on delimitation of border Politics 03:45
Armenia reaffirms its commitments to build railway to Azerbaijan soon Politics 03:44
UAE suspending F-35 discussions with US: reports Arab World 03:31
U.S. Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion, sends to House US 02:58
Israel reports 22 new cases of Omicron variant Israel 02:15
U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department US 01:34
Netherlands extends lockdown, school holidays to start early amid omicron fears Europe 00:45
Turkish Health Ministry ‘keeping close eye on Omicron’ Turkey 00:13
Iran, EU agricultural officials meet to discuss cooperation Business 00:01
3rd batch of Sinopharm vaccine arrives in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 14 December 23:53
India plans to invite 5 Central Asian presidents for Republic Day celebrations Other News 14 December 23:41
NATO member states reiterate their support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity Politics 14 December 23:29
Turkish FM visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO) Society 14 December 23:03
Anti-Azerbaijani fundraising campaigns to be exposed in future - Foreign Ministry Politics 14 December 23:03
President Ilham Aliyev attends meeting of North Atlantic Council in Brussels (VIDEO) Politics 14 December 22:23
President Ilham Aliyev has joint meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over dinner in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 22:01
Putin, Macron hope for productivity of upcoming meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels Politics 14 December 21:41
Medical experts assess Saakashvili's health, recommend psychotherapy Georgia 14 December 21:27
BPCL, BARC collaborate to scale up tech for Green Hydrogen production Other News 14 December 21:13
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and India increases in 10M2021 Economy 14 December 20:56
Azerbaijani expert talks about impact of new Omicron COVID-19 variant on oil prices Economy 14 December 20:53
Azerbaijani Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters eyes to export products to more countries Economy 14 December 20:48
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company eyes to increase annual turnover Economy 14 December 20:19
Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas exports to Iran Economy 14 December 19:57
NATO Sec-Gen expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:48
President Ilham Aliyev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press conference in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 19:46
NATO supports normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations – NATO Sec-Gen Politics 14 December 19:44
Azerbaijan shares data on gas exports to Georgia Economy 14 December 19:41
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company talks about measures to eliminate dependence on state budget Economy 14 December 19:23
President Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met in Brussels (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14 December 19:16
How co-op between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia will change? - experts Economy 14 December 19:14
Agreement on construction of railroad and highway from Azerbaijan via Armenia to Nakhchivan reached - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:13
Russian businessmen to arrive in Azerbaijan soon - Russian official Economy 14 December 19:11
Legal regime of Zangazur corridor should be exactly the same as Lachin corridor - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:03
Azerbaijan is committed to peace, stability and predictability in the region - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 19:01
Azerbaijan is reliable supplier of natural gas to four NATO members and this number may grow - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14 December 18:58
Today’s meeting with Mr. Pashinyan and Mr. Michel will clarify a lot - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 18:58
Azerbaijan proved to be a reliable partner of NATO - President Aliyev Politics 14 December 18:53
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan increase cargo transportation via optimization of tariffs Uzbekistan 14 December 18:13
Georgia’s hazelnut exports on rise Georgia 14 December 18:11
Azerbaijan approves new fines in tourism sphere in first reading Tourism 14 December 18:09
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 14 December 18:07
Transit route may be established between India, Iran, Uzbekistan - PMO Transport 14 December 18:05
Change in Turkish lira exchange rate not to affect Azerbaijan's banking system - CBA Finance 14 December 18:04
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Kocaeli port in 10M2021 Turkey 14 December 18:03
Turkey’s 10M2021 cargo transportation via local ports from Greece revealed Turkey 14 December 18:03
Azerbaijan - leader in COVID-19 vaccination in region - ADB Economy 14 December 18:02
AZPROMO talks direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan's economy for recent years Economy 14 December 18:01
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens in Zangilan on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 14 December 18:01
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supply company opens tender to buy utility racks Tenders 14 December 18:00
Data on Sputnik V’s effectiveness against Omicron may be obtained next week Russia 14 December 17:59
India to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year: Piyush Goyal Other News 14 December 17:56
German chip chemical supplier Merck to invest 500 mln euros in Taiwan Europe 14 December 17:56
Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 14 December 17:44
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council met in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 14 December 17:32
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 14 December 17:22
Uzbekistan increases exports of peanuts in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 14 December 17:18
Georgia shares data on domestic tourism in 3Q2021 Georgia 14 December 17:14
Iran’s Petropars Company accelerates operations at Forouzan field Oil&Gas 14 December 17:12
AIIB approves EUR300 million for Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy railway project Turkey 14 December 17:11
Kazakhstan boosts diesel fuel imports Oil&Gas 14 December 17:11
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis US 14 December 17:10
Azerbaijan exempts import of goods for mine clearance, customs duties from taxes Economy 14 December 17:10
All news