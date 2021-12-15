Azerbaijan, Georgia talk issues of expanding co-op in transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava discussed issues of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry.

According to the information, Turnava is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the VI Azerbaijan-Georgian-Turkish business forum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the impact of increasing the capacity of transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and Georgia on the development of cargo transportation between the two countries and tariffs used in international cargo transportation.

In addition, the ministers discussed the acceleration of work on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project and changes in the structure of its management, the possibility of attracting additional cargo volumes for transportation via the BTK and the establishment of competitive tariffs.