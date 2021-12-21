Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $60B over past few years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The direct foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s economy over the recent years amounted to nearly $60 billion, acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told Trend.

According to Abdullayev, in the first nine months of 2021, this indicator made up around $580 million, which is several times higher than the figure for the same period last year.

"If such rates of investment in Azerbaijan continue, then we’ll be able to approach the indicator of 2019 [in terms of investment] soon. The main driver of investment in the economy of Azerbaijan is the non-oil sector," he noted. "The indicators of non-oil exports are also growing rapidly. As of December 10, this figure amounted to nearly $2.5 billion, thus rising by 44 percent compared to the same date in 2020."

He also said that currently, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports achieved a record level.

"In the near future foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan will reach the pre-COVID-19-pandemic level," added Abdullayev.

