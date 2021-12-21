Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Baku eyes to solve some key tasks with Azerbaijan - ambassador

Economy 21 December 2021 18:29 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian defense minister arrives official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 18:30
Kyrgyzstan’s embassy in Baku eyes to solve some key tasks with Azerbaijan - ambassador Economy 18:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 18:13
North Macedonia announces time of launching project for importing Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 17:59
Georgia's tangerines export rises Georgia 17:55
Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan almost triple Georgia 17:55
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot bank raises $569 mln in debt offering Israel 17:54
Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in U.S. 5G wireless deployment US 17:38
Azerbaijan records growth in loan portfolio of local banks Economy 17:38
German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits Europe 17:36
Georgia, Visa to co-op to support SMEs Georgia 17:35
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources arrives in Baku Oil&Gas 17:24
Announcement of Shusha as Azerbaijan's cultural capital - important message, minister says Society 17:20
IRENEX reveals data on sales of Iran’s Shazand Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 17:18
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 17:16
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of reserve assets Uzbekistan 17:05
EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass Europe 17:00
Turkey registers more companies with Azerbaijani capital for 11M2021 Turkey 16:55
Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters first time ever Europe 16:54
Iran boosts its trade turnover with EAEU member countries Business 16:51
Azerbaijani State Migration Service to purchase household goods via tender Economy 16:49
Georgia doubles oil products import from Azerbaijan Georgia 16:43
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector declines Business 16:39
Uzbekistan reveals volume of exports and imports for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 16:36
Health, economic issues to have great impact on European 2022 energy demand Oil&Gas 16:30
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas company opens tender for supply of pipes and fittings Tenders 16:23
Georgia’s GDP up in 3Q2021 Georgia 16:22
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces its weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 16:16
Georgia boost exports to Kazakhstan Georgia 16:15
Iran records increase in domestic cargo transportation via country’s airports Transport 16:11
Turkmenistan to establish joint company with Abu Dhabi Development Fund Business 16:11
President Putin thanks Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh region for professionalism, endurance, persistence Politics 16:06
Domestic passenger transportation via Iranian airports increasing Transport 16:02
Azerbaijan reveals Top 10 oil importers Oil&Gas 15:54
Azerbaijan eyes increasing share of renewable energy sources in total production capacity by 2030 Oil&Gas 15:46
Iran sees increase in value of GDP in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 15:32
Iran, Turkmenistan on verge of wrapping up gas talks Oil&Gas 15:14
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 15:01
Central Bank of Iran shares data on GDP Business 14:55
Electricity rates in Israel to rise 4.9% in 2022 Israel 14:52
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 21 Society 14:47
Iran sees increase in number of domestic flights Transport 14:46
Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal Arab World 14:43
Turkey releases data on cargo shipment via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 14:37
Azerbaijani minister shares data on gas transported via TANAP, TAP pipelines Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party Politics 14:33
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 14:28
Azerbaijan to launch electric buses in Baku by late 2022 Society 14:27
Iran resumes activity of small mines Business 14:24
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Oil&Gas 14:17
Azerbaijani minister forecasts oil production volume for 2022-2024 Oil&Gas 14:16
Azerbaijan installs COVID passport verification systems in shopping centers of Baku, Ganja Society 14:06
Iran's economic growth dependent on nuclear agreement - ex-CEO of Saderet Bank Business 14:05
Iran strikes deals with regional states, hopes for smooth cargo transit Transport 13:38
OPEC+'s policies may become less effective over time Oil&Gas 13:31
Operating cash flows of global oil companies to be stable in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13:11
Omicron may increase oil price volatility in near term Oil&Gas 13:04
Georgia’s exports of clothes to Turkey almost double Georgia 12:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 21 Finance 12:47
Peace in South Caucasus is necessary for every country - Head of Russian companies union Politics 12:39
Georgia reveals its top oil exporters in 11M2021 Georgia 12:26
IGB’s construction to be delayed by several months – Greek PM Oil&Gas 12:24
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:13
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan call for development of transport ties Business 12:03
Georgia – Turkey trade turnover up Georgia 12:03
Global oil & gas discoveries to hit their lowest full-year level Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran to sell mines via mercantile exchange Business 11:43
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 21 Georgia 11:32
Iran launches new wagons Transport 11:29
Azerbaijan appoints military prosecutors for Kalbajar, Gubadli districts Politics 11:21
President Ilham Aliyev created army of XXI century and laid foundation for Victory Politics 11:03
Georgia names most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 10:44
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in expanding trade ties Business 10:44
Armenia, its society still can't recover from crushing defeat in Karabakh war - Azerbaijan's Security Council Secretary Politics 10:36
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 10:36
Over 3.3 mln people die from coronavirus in 2021 — head of WHO Europe 10:35
Iran develops car manufacturing in several countries Business 10:31
SOCAR Turkey acquires 30% of Petlim Oil&Gas 10:22
"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 10:17
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 10:13
Omicron variant of coronavirus may appear in Azerbaijan - infectologist Society 10:08
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) Economy 09:51
Iran shares estimates on pistachio harvesting Business 09:45
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its exports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:38
Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021 Economy 09:35
Ministry discloses number of cars transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:34
Azerbaijani ombudsman carries out mission to establish facts on destruction of cemeteries in Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 09:33
Azerbaijan shared data on investments in industrial parks from 2016 through 2021 Economy 09:32
Trends in use of solar panels to gain relevance in world in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Economy 09:31
Coal prices on global markets to continue to rise in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijani parliament approves changes to agreements with Japan, KfW Politics 09:11
Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor Politics 09:10
Azerbaijani ombudsperson conducts fact-finding mission in cemeteries of liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
Big filling station under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:07
Plastic recycling plant launched in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $60B over past few years Economy 08:07
