Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish minister of energy and natural resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez on Dec. 22, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

“The sides expressed gratification at the meeting with the development of the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations in all spheres, stressed the importance of the agreements reached at the ninth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Ankara in February 2021 in terms of expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

According to the message, the sides touched upon the importance of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Turkey, emphasized the role of jointly implemented transnational projects in the field of ensuring energy security of Europe.

“The confidence was expressed that the discussions and documents to be signed at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku will contribute to the development of energy cooperation between the two countries,” the Cabinet of Ministers said.