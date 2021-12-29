Azerbaijan approves amendments for bookmaker activity to Tax Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The bill on amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, concerning also bookmaker activity, were discussed at the parliament’s plenary meeting, Trend reports.

According to the information, the amendments envisage exemption of winnings of up to 500 manat ($294.2) in the lottery and sports betting (previously 10 manat/$5.88) from income tax, and also imply the regulation of electronic sports betting in terms of tax legislation in a similar legal regime with lotteries amendments.

Another amendment defines operators and sellers of sports betting, as well as organizers of lotteries and sellers of lottery tickets as taxpayers of simplified tax, and also clarifies tax rates for taxable items (operators and organizers – six percent of turnover, sellers – four percent of commissions received by them). Previously, they paid income tax and profit tax.

Following the discussions, the bill was put up for a vote and approved.