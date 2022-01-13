Service life of Balakhani solid waste landfill increases (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Due to the sorting and use of municipal solid waste in the production of electricity, service lifetime of Baku's Balakhani solid waste landfill has increased by another 20 years, Tamiz Shahar OJSC told Trend.

“The company receives up to 750,000 - 800,000 tons of municipal solid waste per year. After having been sorted, the recyclable mass is separated and sent to the Balakhani Industrial Park, and the rest is incinerated at the Baku municipal solid waste incineration plant. By burning of waste at a thermal power plant, electricity is generated,” the company said.

The thermal power plant at the Baku municipal solid waste incineration plant, commissioned in 2021, generates 231.5 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year. This electricity is transmitted through high-voltage power transmission lines to the power grid of Baku city.

From the date of commissioning until the end of 2021, the plant disposed of more than four million tons of municipal solid waste, and its power plant produced 1.586 million megawatt hours of electricity.

It also notes that more than 14,000 trees were planted and greenways were created on the territory of the landfill.