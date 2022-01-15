State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan records increase in revenues
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
The income of the State Social Protection Fund amounted to 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion) in 2021, which is 9 percent or 429 million manat ($252.3 million) more than in 2020, the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the agency, over 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion) fell on mandatory state social insurance contributions in the Fund's income, which is 290.2 million manat ($170.7 million) or 8 percent more compared to the same period in 2020.
The SSPF expenditures for 2021 totaled 4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion), which is 132 million manat ($77.6 million) or three percent more compared to the previous year.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Fictitious statement of Armenian MFA about alleged "pogroms" of Armenians in Baku aims at concealing its own crimes - MFA
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Kyiv is special, very symbolic and very substantial - Ukrainian president
For first time in seven years, our trade turnover with Azerbaijan reaches almost $1 billion - Ukrainian President
Agreements on food security reached today will allow Azerbaijan to ensure its food security to greater extent - President Ilham Aliyev
Ukraine and Azerbaijan been successfully cooperating with each other for many years - President Ilham Aliyev
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks about impact of interventions on volume of gold and foreign exchange assets
Turkmen branch of CNPC Chuanqing Drilling Engineering to purchase car tires and batteries via tender
Azerbaijani PM sends letter to Turkish vice president on 30-year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties
Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents signed in presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Preparation for meeting of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan continues - chairperson