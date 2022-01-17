Russia’s Astrakhan, Baku discussing possibility of building ships for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan’s Baku city are discussing the possibility of building two dry cargo ships and two tankers for Azerbaijan at the shipyards of the Russian region, Trend reports citing the Kremlin website.

Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin said that the portfolio of orders for shipbuilding enterprises in this Russian region is 50 billion rubles ($652 million).

“Presently, neighboring countries are also interested in placing orders at the shipyards of the region,” Babushkin said. “For example, we are already making dredgers for Kazakhstan. We are discussing with Azerbaijan the prospect of building two dry cargo ships and two tankers at our shipyards. Turkmenistan is interested in an additional fleet for offshore fields.”

