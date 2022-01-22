Azerbaijan's Kalbajar - most suitable for winter tourism among liberated areas, agency says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] is the most suitable for winter tourism among the liberated territories, Ilkin Javadov, head of the regional tourism development sector at the State Tourism Agency, told Trend.

According to Javadov, the liberated territories have great potential for winter tourism.

"The liberated territories are rich in natural monuments and cultural heritage. Therefore, these areas are suitable for both summer and winter tourism. One of the key tasks is to create opportunities for winter tourism there,” he said.

“Besides, Lachin, Shusha, Hadrut, Tugh, the territories around Azykh settlement have the potential for the development of winter tourism," added the agency’s representative.