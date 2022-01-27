Azerbaijan launches engineering-geological studies in Aghdam Industrial Park
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Engineering-geological studies have been launched in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park as part of construction-installation work since January 26, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy.
During the studies, the physical and mechanical properties of the soil, the composition and lithological description of the rocks will be determined.
Besides, topographic planning has been completed on an area of 74.14 hectares.
