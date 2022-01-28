Currency rate of Azerbaijani manat to be stable in 2022 - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The currency rate of Azerbaijani manat will be stable in 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He said Azerbaijani Central Bank has carried out neural policy in this regard, instead of a defensive policy.

Rustamov added that Central Bank is interested in protecting national currency from revaluation, not devaluation.