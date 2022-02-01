Azerbaijani citizens can now visit Serbia without visa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to visit Serbia without visa, Trend reports.

A bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Serbia on the mutual abolition of visa for holders of ordinary passports" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on February 1.

The bill was put to a vote and adopted following the discussions.