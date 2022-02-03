Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss co-op development matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the development of cooperation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, the discussions were held within Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Kyrgyzstan.

During a business meeting with the participation of officials and business circles of both countries, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov spoke about economic reforms in Azerbaijan, national priorities, measures to support business in a pandemic, large-scale restoration work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Safarov emphasized the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, trade, investment and tourism.

Besides, he invited representatives of the Kyrgyz private sector to take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan and to participate in business projects.

Acting Minister of Investments of Kyrgyzstan Nuradil Bayasov noted that his country is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliyev spoke on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the business meeting, presentations of the trade, investment and tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were held. The event continued with bilateral meetings of business circles.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also got acquainted with the Bishkek special economic zone.