Azerbaijan taking measures to increase export of its products to Hungary - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, together with other state structures, is taking appropriate steps to increase the export of Azerbaijani products to Hungary, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said during the eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku, Trend reports.

The chairman stressed that a document on bilateral cooperation in the field of food safety will be signed between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary on Feb. 3.

“I think that this document will make an important contribution to the process of simplifying import and export procedures and expanding trade in agricultural products between the two countries,” Tahmazli said.